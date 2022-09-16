TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli Buys 4,000 Shares

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TaskUs Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.