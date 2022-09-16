TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli Buys 4,000 Shares

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TaskUs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TaskUs by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TaskUs by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

