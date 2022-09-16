Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $62.97.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

