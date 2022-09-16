Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 99,872 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

