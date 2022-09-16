Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance
Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.12.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
