Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

