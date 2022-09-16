Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $237.10

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.10 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.87), with a volume of 5411583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.30 ($2.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.35. The company has a market capitalization of £17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,219.47.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.