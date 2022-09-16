TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.20. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 3,861 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

