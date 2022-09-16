The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Clorox were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

