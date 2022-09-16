The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.31. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
