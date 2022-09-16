The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Glimpse Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

