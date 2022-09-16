The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
