The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 113,335 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AON were worth $91,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in AON by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.63.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

