The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 37,831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

