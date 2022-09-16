The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 92,314 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Incyte were worth $107,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

