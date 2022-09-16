The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $98,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $130.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

