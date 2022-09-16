The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

