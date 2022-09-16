The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,716 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $94,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

