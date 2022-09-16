The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $106,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.