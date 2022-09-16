The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 20,142 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $98,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.97 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

