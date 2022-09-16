The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $114,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

