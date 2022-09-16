The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,061 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $101,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of WPM opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

