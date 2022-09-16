The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,575 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 416,510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEA were worth $122,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE SE opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.
SEA Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
