The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $100.02 Million Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,285,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,084 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE CIXX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

