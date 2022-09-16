The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $102.87 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,111 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $102,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.88 and a 200-day moving average of $463.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

