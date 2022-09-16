The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $123.04 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,285,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 366,729 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $123,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 3.4 %

CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

