The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $96.18 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $96,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $445.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

