The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $109,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.