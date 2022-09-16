The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI were worth $105,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 444.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

GIB opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

