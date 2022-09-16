The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 191,250 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $105,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $307.50 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average is $332.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

