The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $102,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

