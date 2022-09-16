The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $105,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PXD opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

