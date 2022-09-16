The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,908 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,931,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $110,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.