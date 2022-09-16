The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,925 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $111,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,559.43 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,191.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,085.58.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.