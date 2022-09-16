The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,545 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $358.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.