The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 293,338 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $103,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VDE opened at $113.43 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

