The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 46,208 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $133,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $156.89 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.