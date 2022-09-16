The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 62,780 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $93,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

