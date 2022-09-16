The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 743,316 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $99,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.49 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

