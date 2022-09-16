The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diageo were worth $122,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.