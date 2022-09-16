The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.