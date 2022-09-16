The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,715,000 after buying an additional 148,545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,779,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,066,000 after buying an additional 216,956 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

