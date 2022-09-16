The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier Sells 4,000 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

TTC stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Toro by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

