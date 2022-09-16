The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 896.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

