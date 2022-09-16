The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $121,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.