Thomas Sonderman Sells 15,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

