Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $6,879,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

