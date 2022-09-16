Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,041 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.