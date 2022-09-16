Toroso Investments LLC Buys 25,556 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 2.2 %

KR stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

