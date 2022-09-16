Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.6 %

APD opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

