Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.