Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,956.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,910.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

